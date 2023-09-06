State to auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes

The state collects unclaimed property, including the contents of safe deposit boxes whose rental has gone un-renewed for three years.

The state treasurer's office tries to contact owners of such property, posts information about it to the public, all the while holding on to the contents.

But Treasurer Henry Beck's office says they're running out of space, so, for the first time in 20 years, the state is planning an auction of unclaimed items.

Those items could be jewelry, coins and collectibles. The state won't auction off any military medals or decorations.

There is a database at the website, maineunclaimedproperty.gov, where people can search their name and file an online claim.

The auction of unclaimed items will be conducted by a Texas firm, Lone Star Auctioneers.

