© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 13. Click here to learn more!
News

Portland group secures more than $2 million for asylum seeker scholarships

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
A brick and granite sign reads "Southern Maine Community College"
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
ProsperityME's scholarship fund has supported around 50 asylum seekers pursuing higher education, including many at Southern Maine Community College.

ProsperityME typically provides community college scholarships to a handful of asylum seeker students each year.

Now, executive director Claude Rwaganje said the group aims to support at least 15 students per year, thanks to an additional $2.2 million raised from private donors and foundations.

The goal, he said, is economic empowerment – through community college, a technical school, or a professional certificate program.

"If we send people to education, we are giving them a chance to succeed in their jobs and to be competitive in the workforce," Rwaganje said, adding that helping more new immigrants access education could help the state meet its goal of adding 75,000 people to the workforce by the end of the decade.

"So the new Mainers, the immigrants, are part of the fabric to help Maine's economy," he said.

Rwaganje said that, due to their immigration status, asylum seekers are not eligible for federal student aid.

Since the scholarship fund was created several years ago, ProsperityME has helped about 50 asylum seeker students to pursue higher education.

Tags
News Report For AmericaAsylum seekersImmigrants in Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider