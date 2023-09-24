Portland City Councilors to meet Tuesday, September 26 to discuss solutions for the city's homeless encampments

Portland City Council members will meet Tuesday to consider solutions that address the city's homeless encampments.

Increasing the number of beds from 208 to 350 at the City’s Homeless Services Shelter and making services available to unhoused individuals at encampments this winter will be discussed.

In-person only public comment regarding this proposed policy solution will be accepted for 90 minutes of the workshop. The meeting begins at 5 pm in Council Chambers. Written comments can be emailed to the city before noon Monday, September 25.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the city's website.

The City Council last held a workshop on the encampments September 14.