Rockland doctor killed after mast of historic schooner collapses

A physician from Rockland was killed Monday and three other passengers injured following the collapse of a mast on an historic schooner returning from a four-day cruise.

The 118-foot Grace Bailey was about a mile outside of Rockland Harbor on Monday morning when the rear mast split and fell, striking several passengers. 40-year-old Dr. Emily Mecklenburg was pronounced dead after being brought to shore confirmed the feds.

The Grace Bailey was built in 1882 and declared a national historic landmark in 1992. The present-day privately owned ship offers guests multi-night charter trips. The coast guard is investigating the incident.

