Rockland doctor killed after mast of historic schooner collapses

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published October 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
The top portion of the mainmast lies across the deck of the Grace Bailey as the schooner sits off the coast of Rockland on Monday.
Kurt Schleicher
/
Associated Press
The top portion of the mainmast lies across the deck of the Grace Bailey as the schooner sits off the coast of Rockland on Monday.

A physician from Rockland was killed Monday and three other passengers injured following the collapse of a mast on an historic schooner returning from a four-day cruise.

The 118-foot Grace Bailey was about a mile outside of Rockland Harbor on Monday morning when the rear mast split and fell, striking several passengers. 40-year-old Dr. Emily Mecklenburg was pronounced dead after being brought to shore confirmed the feds.

The Grace Bailey was built in 1882 and declared a national historic landmark in 1992. The present-day privately owned ship offers guests multi-night charter trips. The coast guard is investigating the incident.

