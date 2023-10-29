State and federal agencies offer resources and counseling to shooting victims and their families

Victims of last week's mass shooting and their families can receive support at the Family Assistance Center at the Lewiston Armory at 65 Central Avenue.

The Maine State Police, Maine Attorney General’s Office, Red Cross, and FBI Victim Services Division opened the Family Assistance Center on Saturday and will operate it for the foreseeable future. Hours of operations are from 10 a.m. to 7p.m.

Resources include mental health services, financial aid, spiritual care, and access to victim advocacy and support services.

The state has also announced the creation of a "Healing Together" resource website that lists community organizations that can accept financial donations to support victims, families,and first responders impacted by the tragic shooting in Lewiston.

"Healing Together" also includes mental health services from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to support anyone who might be struggling.

Visit the link below to find help:

Healing Together: Supporting Victims and Families of the Tragedy in Lewiston | Office of Governor Janet T. Mills (maine.gov)

You can also call 9-8-8 to reach Maine's Crisis Line.