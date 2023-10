Bates College and the city of Lewiston are hosting a trick or treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Trick or treaters must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are encouraged, as is a bag for candy. The festivities will begin at Frye Street and White Street before moving over to the Bates main campus.

Organizers say they believe the event will be a positive family event for the community.