New Hampshire official identifies those killed in Friday attack at state hospital

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella has identified the person killed in the Friday attack at the New Hampshire State Hospital as well as the gunman.

Formella said that 63-year-old Bradley Haas, a security officer, was killed by 33-year-old John Madore in the lobby of the hospital.

A state trooper in the building killed Madore. All patients were safe, and the state trooper was not wounded.

Formella said Madore was most recently living in a hotel in the Seacoast region and also had lived in Concord. No motive has been released.