Storm system expected to impact morning commute Monday

The storm system passing through Maine will bring a lot of heavy rain and strong winds that could impact the morning commute and cause power outages.

Forecasters say most of Maine will get two to three inches of rain. Midcoast to Augusta could get four inches.

National Weather Service forecaster Derek Schroeter says wind gusts north of Casco Bay could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour.

"The main concern is the combination of heavy rain and strong wind impacting the morning commute. There could be standing water on roadways, reduced visibility and heavy rain that can be compounded by strong gusty winds," Schroeter said.

Schroeter says coastal flooding is not expected but splash over due to gusty winds and large waves breaking on shore is possible.

The National Weather Service says winds will start to subside Monday morning as the system tracks Downeast during the day.

In northwestern Maine the rain will change to snow overnight, with locations on the Canadian border getting six to eight inches of snow.

