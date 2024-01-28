Family of Portland Valentine's Day Bandit wants his legacy to continue

With Valentine's Day just weeks away, residents in Portland might be wondering if the legacy of the Valentine's Day Bandit will continue.

Kevin Fahrman was revealed as the Bandit by his family after his unexpected death last April. His family has now launched the Fahrman Foundation with a website called Be-a-Kevin.com, to encourage others to download his hearts, put them up in Maine and give back to their communities.

Fahrman's daughter Sierra said her father was bashful about his many contributions to his community and he should be recognized for all he did as a volunteer.

"The biggest sentiment behind the Bandit was the selflessness. He did it to spread positivity in the community and give back in his own way. He did a lot of that in his personal life too," Fahrman said.

"I just want him to be remembered for all the good he did outside of that in addition to the Bandit."

Sierra said her father had just moved to Portland and was touched by the red hearts he saw in 1977, put up by another resident. But the hearts didn't go up the next year, and Fahrman started screen printing hearts in his apartment to bring the magic back.

Fahrman met the man who first displayed the hearts in 1977 and from 1979 on, they worked together with many others to brighten the lives of Portland residents on Valentine's Day by hanging hearts and banners all over the city.

The Fahrman Foundation's Be a Kevin website.