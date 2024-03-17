Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Portland draws merrymakers to the Old Port

On Sunday, the Irish American Club of Maine held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Old Port of Portland, where the Irish and honorary Irish assembled to celebrate.

The Dunlap Highland Band of Old Orchard Beach and Oakland was one of two bagpipe and drum ensembles to entertain the crowds that lined Commercial Street.

There were also Irish step dancers, sports mascots, and even Irish Wolfhounds in the parade.

The Irish American Club calls the event the largest celebration of Irish and Irish-American culture north of Boston.