Thousands are without power after Saturday's storm took down trees, poles and lines

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 24, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT
CMP reports extensive damage to power lines and poles after Saturday's snow turned to ice and took down trees.
CMP reports extensive damage to power lines and poles after Saturday's snow turned to ice and took down trees.
Trees sit on power lines, cutting electricity to thousands in CMP's service area.
Trees sit on power lines, cutting electricity to thousands in CMP's service area.
CMP says it responded to 250 emergency calls overnight.
CMP says it responded to 250 emergency calls overnight.
Central Maine Power said it is bringing in extra crews to help restore power for thousands of customers in its service territory that are without electricity after Saturday's ice storm took down trees and lines.

The utility said road and working conditions were dangerous on Saturday night, and the company focused on responding to emergency calls and downed powerlines.

More than 180,000 of CMP's customers were without power as of late Sunday morning, most in York and Cumberland Counties.

Company spokesperson Jon Breed said customers should expect a multi-day restoration effort in hard hit areas, as damage to trees, poles, and wires is extensive.

CMP said it pre-staged 150 line crews across its service area ahead of Saturday's storm, and another 200 crews will arrive Sunday to support teams already working.

Versant Power was reporting nearly 15,000 customers without power late Sunday morning, the majority are in Hancock County.
