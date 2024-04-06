© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
You must use solar viewing glasses on Monday to safely look at the total solar eclipse

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 6, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Wearing their solar eclipse glasses, residents react as they gather at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to observe the peak moment of the partial solar eclipse as it passes over City Park in east Denver on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. While only a partial eclipse in Denver--92 percent--other parts of the intermountain West experienced a total eclipse. The last time a total eclipse crossed the entire continental United States was June 8, 1918. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There's a lot of excitement around Monday's total solar eclipse. But preparation and safety are essential to protect your eyes.

Ron Thompson of Southern Maine Astronomers says solar eclipse classes are a must and should be labeled "ISO 12312-2" to be certified safe. Thompson says there's a proper way to use eclipse glasses as well.

"To use those properly, look away, put them on your face, hold them on your face and turn and look up at the sun. When you're finished looking up at the sun, then turn away, and then remove them. Don't take your hands off of those those little cardboard solar glasses. If a wind comes along and you don't have them held onto your face you could expose your eyes to the sun," Thompson said.

Thompson said a total solar eclipse is not to be missed.

"It's a 54-year cycle. My wife and I experienced it when we we had the opportunity to catch it back in 1970. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Once you experience a total eclipse, you'll never forget the details you can relate back to. I don't want to spoil it for people, but you won't forget the experience," Thompson said.

Visit the SMA website for more on the eclipse and safety. The total solar eclipse will occur at approximately 3:28 pm on Monday.
