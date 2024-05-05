Maine Forest Service meets with municipalities to manage spread of Emerald Ash Borer

The Maine Forest Service says the state is home to 500 million ash trees over an inch in diameter that require protection from the Emerald Ash Borer. The invasive pest has already infested 100 areas in Southern Maine and parts of Northern Maine, and quarantines to control the spread of the beetle remain in effect across Maine

State Entomologist Mike Parisio said late last year satellites detected a new infestation in Hermon. Parisio says this year Hermon as well as Corinna and Newport will be release sites for a bio control agent, a non-native wasp that preys on the beetle and has been successful in southern Maine.

"We're finally getting documentation that we have self-sustaining bio control populations. As soon as we have that we can move on to new sites and try to get those bio controls spread out across the landscape as best and as soon as possible," he said.

Parisio said this year his team will survey land between established infestations to get a handle on the spread.

"The focus of the survey program this year is to see if we have populations between these areas that appear isolated or was something moved and started a new satellite infestation." .

Parisio will meet with municipal officials Monday morning to update them on ways to manage Emerald Ash Borer.

With camping season upon us he wants to remind people to only buy and use firewood from certified kiln operators in Maine who can treat it with high temperatures to ensure it contains no live pests.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry update on EAB is Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Municipalities can sign up here.