Feeding America study shows 185,000 Mainers are food insecure

The latest study from the group Feeding America shows 185,000 Mainers are now food insecure. That includes one in five children.

Heather Paquette, President of the Good Shepherd Food Bank, said she wasn't surprised to learn from the Feeding America study that another 41,000 Mainers are food insecure.

Data show about 50 percent of working Mainers who are food insecure are above the income threshold for SNAP benefits. Paquette said federal safety nets need to keep pace with inflation to help more vulnerable residents.

"How do we ensure SNAP paces with inflation, and the government food assistance programs like TEFAP and others we administer for the USDA continue to grow at the pace that we are experiencing need," Paquette said.

The Farm Bill, which includes SNAP benefits, is being debated in Congress now with lawmakers divided on SNAP benefit levels.

In the meantime, Paquette said the food bank is on track to deliver nearly 40 million meals by the end of June, a 19 percent increase over 2023, and that rate of growth is unsustainable.

Paquette says she believes Maine can solve food insecurity, but addressing its root causes like why working Mainers are financially insecure is complex and will take more partners and time to solve.

