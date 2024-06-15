Hours-long police standoff in Auburn that involved gunfire, explosions and fire is over

Auburn Police say an emergency situation involving an armed individual overnight has been resolved and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

But a heavy police presence remains in one Auburn neighborhood that was the scene of gunfire, several explosions and a massive fire that destroyed two houses.

Bob Johnson lives on Russell Street next door to where events unfolded.

"About 1:00 this morning we heard gunshots, several gunshots, and then my wife was yelling at me, telling me that the house next-door was on fire. It was number five. And then knocking on my door was that officer that we were just talking to. They said 'you have to get out now.' They wouldn't let us take our dogs," Johnson said.

Johnson said he has learned that his dogs are safe.

Another neighbor said she heard several gunshots and went outside and saw a man and a woman fighting. She said she called police who quickly arrived on scene but she and others had to be evacuated after a series of explosions and a fire.

Daniel Roy, Junior lives in a group home just two doors down.

"I was sleeping and my staff was down in the living room and all of a sudden we heard a big pop, pop, pop, and my staff ran outside to go check the side road and the perimeter of the house and I guess she said she saw two people fighting," Roy said.

He said the explosions caused a massive fire and he and other residents of his group home were evacuated for several hours.

"It was, like flames were shooting 30 or 40 feet in the air, all kinds of pops, bangs, from every direction."

Gillian Johnson lives one street away from the scene.

"At 2:00 this morning our power went out and we heard gunshots and possible explosions," Johnson said. "Being so close to the situation is very alarming. When they tell you to shelter in place it's definitely scary. You don't have any answers and you just wait."

Details on the suspect or victims have not been released. Police will hold a news conference this afternoon at Auburn City Hall.

*This story will be updated.

