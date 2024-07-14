© 2024 Maine Public

USDA selects Maine nonprofit to receive millions of dollars to make school meals healthier

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published July 14, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Three girls standing in a vegetable garden, reaching over a wooden crate filled with vegetables
Luciana Santerre
Three girls standing in a vegetable garden, reaching over a wooden crate filled with vegetables.

Making school meals in Maine healthier using locally harvested fish and vegetables is the goal of a U.S. Department of Agriculture effort to transform school food systems. The federal government is awarding more than seven million dollars to Full Plates Full Potential as part of that effort.

The nonprofit's executive director Justin Strasburger says changing menus can encourage student buy-in.

"These are also opportunities to build habits in kids when they're younger to make things like fish, something that's accessible and not foreign. So there's a lot of work to involve students in taste-testing and the roll out of things," Strasburger said.

Strasburger says each project will include multiple partners, including school systems, farms, processors, and distributors that will collaborate on strategies to make each project a success.

School systems will be also be trained on how to do more cooking from scratch and producers will be get more money for their goods.

The seven projects selected by Full Plates Full Potential to develop:

Auburn Public Schools
School-Based Food Hub

Five Pillars Butchery
Halal Meal Production Lab

Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association
Fisherman Feeding K-12 Mainers

Maine Food Strategy/Maine Food Convergence
Local Food Switchboard

Peak Season
Streamlining Access to Maine Grown K-12 Products

RSU 54/MSAD 54
Somerset County Farm to School Initiative

The Good Crust
Good Grains on the Go
Carol Bousquet
