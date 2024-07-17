© 2024 Maine Public

Wilton town office closed due to flea infestation

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT

The town office in Wilton has been closed this week due to a flea infestation.

Town manager Maria Greeley said she was notified by the town's cleaning company over the weekend that fleas had been discovered. She said bug foggers activated on Monday and Tuesday did not fully eradicate the fleas.

"Today seemed to be a lot better than they were first thing on Monday," she said Wednesday. "And you know, we are doing everything we can. We understand how difficult it is to residents when the town office is closed."

Greeley said she doesn't know when the office will reopen. A pest company was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. She said the source of the fleas is unknown.
