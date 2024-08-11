Brunswick driver charged in hit and run with pedestrian

Brunswick Police said a pedestrian struck by a car in front of McDonald’s on Pleasant Street Saturday morning is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at Midcoast Hospital.

In a press release, police said 62-year-old Frederick Snowdon was driving and initially stopped but then left the scene.

Police located Snowdon speeding down Church Road and arrested him after he parked behind a garage.

He is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident, Eluding an Officer, and Driving to Endanger. Snowdon was taken to Cumberland County Jail and bail was set at $500.

Snowdon's court date is in November.