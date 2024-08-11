Fiire Marshal's Office investigating home explosion in Sinclair

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an explosion at a home in Sinclair Saturday night.

Investigators said the blast occurred at 441 Shore Road and that the owner was home at the time. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The home was destroyed.

The Department of Public Safety said the explosion caused a second home to catch fire, but that homeowner was able to get out safely. That home is also a complete loss.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Investigators said they would be on site Sunday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.