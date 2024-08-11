Fiire Marshal's Office investigating home explosion in Sinclair
1 of 2 — Sinclair explosion1.jpg
The rubble after an explosion at 441 Shore Road in Sinclair leveled a home.
Department of Public Safety
2 of 2 — Sinclair explosion2.jpg
441 Shore Road in Sinclair and a neighboring home were destroyed by an explosion and fire Saturday night.
Department of Public Safety
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an explosion at a home in Sinclair Saturday night.
Investigators said the blast occurred at 441 Shore Road and that the owner was home at the time. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The home was destroyed.
The Department of Public Safety said the explosion caused a second home to catch fire, but that homeowner was able to get out safely. That home is also a complete loss.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Investigators said they would be on site Sunday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.