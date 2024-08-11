© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Fiire Marshal's Office investigating home explosion in Sinclair

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 11, 2024 at 9:48 AM EDT
The rubble after an explosion at 441 Shore Road in Sinclair leveled a home.
1 of 2  — Sinclair explosion1.jpg
The rubble after an explosion at 441 Shore Road in Sinclair leveled a home.
Department of Public Safety
441 Shore Road in Sinclair and a neighboring home were destroyed by an explosion and fire Saturday night.
2 of 2  — Sinclair explosion2.jpg
441 Shore Road in Sinclair and a neighboring home were destroyed by an explosion and fire Saturday night.
Department of Public Safety

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an explosion at a home in Sinclair Saturday night.

Investigators said the blast occurred at 441 Shore Road and that the owner was home at the time. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The home was destroyed.

The Department of Public Safety said the explosion caused a second home to catch fire, but that homeowner was able to get out safely. That home is also a complete loss.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Investigators said they would be on site Sunday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet