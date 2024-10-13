Thousands of Maine residents without power after high winds knock trees down on power lines

High winds on Saturday knocked trees onto power lines, leaving thousands without electricity this weekend.

Nearly 12,000 Central Maine Power customers remained without power Sunday morning. Franklin and Somerset Counties have the most outages, but the utility's entire service area is impacted.

Versant Power reported about 700 customers without power Sunday morning, with most of its impacted customers in Penobscot county.

Early Saturday afternoon CMP reported more than 67,000 thousand customers without power.

Versant Power reported nearly 18 thousand customers without power Saturday.

