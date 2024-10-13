© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Thousands of Maine residents without power after high winds knock trees down on power lines

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published October 13, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
A tree on a line in CMP service area.
Central Maine Power
A tree on a line in CMP service area.

High winds on Saturday knocked trees onto power lines, leaving thousands without electricity this weekend.

Nearly 12,000 Central Maine Power customers remained without power Sunday morning. Franklin and Somerset Counties have the most outages, but the utility's entire service area is impacted.

Versant Power reported about 700 customers without power Sunday morning, with most of its impacted customers in Penobscot county.

Early Saturday afternoon CMP reported more than 67,000 thousand customers without power.

Versant Power reported nearly 18 thousand customers without power Saturday.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet