Memorial bench placed for Lewiston shooting victim on Munjoy Hill in Portland

A victim of the shootings in Lewiston a year ago is being remembered by the community with a memorial on Munjoy Hill in Portland.

The East End Community School and The Maine Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing have placed a memorial bench to celebrate the life of Joshua Seal on a hill overlooking the city.

Seal was a former ed tech at East End Community School, where he worked for 7 years.

He was 36 when he died in the Oct. 25, 2023, attack in Lewiston. Seal was at a cornhole tournament with deaf friends at the time of the mass shooting. He was one of four deaf people killed that night.

Seal was a husband and father of four children and founded the Pine Tree Camp Dirigo Experience for deaf children.

