Memorial bench placed for Lewiston shooting victim on Munjoy Hill in Portland
1 of 2 — joshuasealbench.jpg
A memorial bench for Joshua Seal has been placed near East End Community School next to an evergreen his students planted for him. Seal was killed in the Lewiston mass shootings October 25, 2023.
Maine Public
2 of 2 — bench2.jpg
A memorial bench honoring Joshua Seal, one of four deaf people killed during the Lewiston mass shootings October 25, 2023.
Maine Public
A victim of the shootings in Lewiston a year ago is being remembered by the community with a memorial on Munjoy Hill in Portland.
The East End Community School and The Maine Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing have placed a memorial bench to celebrate the life of Joshua Seal on a hill overlooking the city.
Seal was a former ed tech at East End Community School, where he worked for 7 years.
He was 36 when he died in the Oct. 25, 2023, attack in Lewiston. Seal was at a cornhole tournament with deaf friends at the time of the mass shooting. He was one of four deaf people killed that night.
Seal was a husband and father of four children and founded the Pine Tree Camp Dirigo Experience for deaf children.