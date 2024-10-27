© 2024 Maine Public

Maine's Deaf community calls for unity on anniversary of Lewiston shootings

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 27, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
Maine Association of the Deaf

Maine's Deaf and hard of hearing population is calling for unity as it marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shootings in Lewiston.

Four Deaf men were among the 18 killed. During a commemoration event Saturday, the director of the Maine Association of the Deaf, Matt Webster, said through an interpreter that the Deaf community has made stronger connections both within and beyond its tight knit group.

"So, there's many things we're seeing now that the door's expanding, and that more hearing people and Deaf people are involved and wanting to provide support for our community," Webster said.

The Deaf community faced communication and information barriers in the aftermath of the shootings.
Patty Wight
