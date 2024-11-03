A new recovery community center opened its doors in Lewiston Saturday

The first community recovery center in Androscoggin County celebrated its grand opening in Lewiston Saturday.

The Josh Stevens Recovery Community Center is a hub to help people with substance use disorder.

Debra York is a co-founder of the Josh Stevens facility. She says she's been helping people get into recovery since 2016, starting with her own son.

"Back in 2016 my son was addicted to opiates. He wanted help. Me and my other son Josh called everywhere we could think of. We couldn't find anywhere for him to get help," York said.

York said she knew the community needed recovery centers and went to work. She's now Executive Director of An Angel's Wing, a nonprofit that will run the Josh Stevens facility at 118 Pine Street in Lewiston.

A soft opening for the center occurred in June. York said the most amazing thing that has happened is that four individuals who had no phone and didn't know there was treatment saw the sign on Pine Street and walked in. They are now in recovery, according to York.

York said they have 3 recovery homes and are opening a home for women and children in a few weeks. The homes are certified by the Maine Association of Recovery Centers.

If you need help you can walk into the Center or visit this site for an application and phone number. If you're in crisis dial 911 or 211.