Maine healthcare workers hold vigils Saturday for hospital medical staff detained in Gaza by Israel

Healthcare workers from Maine held vigils in Lewiston and Bangor Saturday to call attention to the bombing of hospitals and detainment of medical staff in Gaza by Israeli Defense Forces.

The vigils were followed by marches to Central Maine Medical Center and Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The United Nations reports that only 16 of the region’s 36 hospitals remain partially operational and have barely 1,800 beds for an overwhelming number of patients.

Jessie Mathieson is a mental health rehabilitation therapist and member of Maine Healthcare Workers for Palestine. She helped organize the event.

"Doctors against genocide and Healthcare Workers for Palestine. We've had a campaign going since November, 'Not another child, not another hospital.' And we are demanding our leadership speak up about this, that the leadership at our institutions, at our hospitals, speak out against the attacks, the targeted attacks on healthcare workers and healthcare facilities," Mathieson said.

Mathieson said the group has reached out to leadership at both Maine hospitals and has yet to hear back.

The UN reports more than 1,000 healthcare workers have been killed since the war began in October 2023. The World Health Organization has verified more than 650 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza during that same time.

Amnesty International and the UN both have reported that Israeli warfare methods in Gaza are consistent with genocide.

Maine's Coalition for Palestine wants a ceasefire in the region and for the US to stop arming Israel.

Representative Chellie Pingree supports a ceasefire.

Senator Angus King signed onto a congressional joint resolution disapproving of the sale of US arms to Israel.