Oxford County Sheriffs arrested three Bethel residents on drug trafficking charges Saturday after executing a search warrant at a home on Flat Road.

Justin Tibbetts, 39, Macy Blaisdell, 44 and Kristel Irish, 39 are charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

They are being held at the Oxford County Jail on $25,000 cash bail each.

Oxford County Sheriffs say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.