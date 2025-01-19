Ceasefire in Gaza has Palestinians hopeful, returning home

The ceasefire in Gaza has Palestinians hopeful that an end to the 15-month war and release of dozens of hostages is underway.

The Associated Press reported that celebrations began in the warzone as some Palestinians started returning to their homes.

Jamila Levasseur is a member of the Maine Coalition for Palestine, a group of 20 organizations in Maine that urged US officials to back a ceasefire and stop arming Israel.

"This is a very fragile ceasefire. Israel has never shown itself to be honest about anything and it's going to be a day-to-day thing," Levasseur said.

The truce started at 11:15 a.m. local time, 3 hours later than expected, due to Hamas reportedly delaying the release of the names of the first three female hostages to be freed.

Nearly 100 hostages were abducted in Hamas’ initial attack in 2023.

