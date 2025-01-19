© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Ceasefire in Gaza has Palestinians hopeful, returning home

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 19, 2025 at 10:14 AM EST
Jamila Levasseur is a member of the Maine Coalition for Palestine. The group had been urging US officials to end the war and stop arming Israel.
Maine Public
Jamila Levasseur is a member of the Maine Coalition for Palestine. The group urged US officials to end the war and stop arming Israel.

The ceasefire in Gaza has Palestinians hopeful that an end to the 15-month war and release of dozens of hostages is underway.

The Associated Press reported that celebrations began in the warzone as some Palestinians started returning to their homes.

Jamila Levasseur is a member of the Maine Coalition for Palestine, a group of 20 organizations in Maine that urged US officials to back a ceasefire and stop arming Israel.

"This is a very fragile ceasefire. Israel has never shown itself to be honest about anything and it's going to be a day-to-day thing," Levasseur said.

The truce started at 11:15 a.m. local time, 3 hours later than expected, due to Hamas reportedly delaying the release of the names of the first three female hostages to be freed.

Nearly 100 hostages were abducted in Hamas’ initial attack in 2023.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet