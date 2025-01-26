Right to Repair proposal this legislative session to focus on personal electronics

The right to repair your personal electronics, like a phone or computer, is the intention of a bill that could come before lawmakers this session that would ensure consumers have access to documentation and tools needed from manufacturers to fix their devices.

Senator Mike Tipping represents District 8, which sits north of Bangor. He said bolts needing special tools and software blocks are just two of the obstacles phone manufacturers use to thwart customer repairs.

"Being able to repair electronics devices. That's where a lot of the roadblocks have been put in place. This bill protects our rights. I think that's important and popular right now," Tipping said.

His said his original proposal was taken up at the end of the last session and while senators voted 34 to 1 in favor of it there was not enough time for the House to consider it.

The measure has the support of small repair shops, environmental groups and do it yourself consumers who want to avoid a pricy fix by the manufacturer, according to Tipping.

"You can go down any road in my district and see a sign that says small engine repairs. Or bring your furniture here to be fixed. This is a part of the lifestyle in Maine that is using things until they're broken and then using them again. I think legislators appreciate that approach," he said.

Tipping said lobbyists for equipment manufacturers are likely to speak out against the bill, but he's worked hard on revisions to the bill's language to appease them.

Eight states in the U.S. have passed right to repair laws for cars, electronics, and other equipment.

Maine's Right to Repair law for car data went into effect earlier this month. Now new car owners have access to their vehicle's wireless diagnostic and repair information, so they can use independent repair shops, rather than dealerships.

