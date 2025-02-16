First responders and game wardens urge residents on snow covered lakes, ponds, rivers to check ice

First responders are urging anyone out on snow covered lakes, ponds and rivers to drill down every few yards to test thickness.

Raymond Fire and Rescue spokesman Scott Doyle said ice conditions may look safe when they aren't, especially on Sebago Lake.

"The large or big bay of Sebago with open water has recently glazed over with ice. Might have an inch or two. Now it has a coating of snow. So, perception wise it looks like the whole lake is frozen but it's not," Doyle said.

Game Warden Jason Luce covers southern Maine, where the Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby is being held this weekend. He warned that ice conditions can change depending on what's below the surface.

"Ice forms uniquely depending on whether there are springs or flowing water, there might be rocks that draw heat. People need to know where they are going and to check the ice frequently," Luce said.

Luce said a snowmobile rider went through the ice on little bay on Sebago Lake a week ago.

A trained firefighter wearing a float suit recently fell through the ice as well, according to Doyle

"He was able to stay buoyant. He had ice picks in his suit that he was able to stab into the ice to pull himself out of the water. He was shocked at how difficult it was and that he had to remain calm in order to get out," Doyle said.

Game wardens and first responders said anyone fishing or snowmobiling on the ice should wear a floatation device or float suit and carry ice picks and rope that can be thrown to someone who falls through the ice.