Portland considers amending pesticide ordinance to allow Cheverus to use toxic chemical on fields

Cheverus High School is seeking a waiver from the city of Portland to use Acelepryn on its athletic fields in May, after school officials said organic methods failed.

Avery Yale Kamila of the group Portland Protectors said the amendment would allow any athletic field in Portland to use the chemical that federal regulators warn is toxic to marine life and pollinators, contaminates soil and can pollute nearby water.

"It would be an exemption where anybody with a sports field can take advantage of. This opens it up for every field where children play can have synthetic pesticides on them. This is going backward from what Portland residents wanted," Kamila said.

At a public hearing on the measure Wednesday night, two councilors on the Sustainability Committee said they were troubled by the indefinite use of Acelepryn at any Portland athletic field. They also voiced concerns about how the chemical would be applied.

The panel voted 2 to 1 against the amendment.

The Portland City Council will have the final say on the ordinance change.

A Cheverus High School spokesman said the school has plans to replace the grass fields with plastic turf starting this November.