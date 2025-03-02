Union leaders at shipyard speak out against Trump Administration firing of federal workers

Union leaders at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard are speaking out against the Trump Administration's firing and layoffs of federal workers, saying it will cripple the shipyard's ability to keep up with Navy projects.

Bill Webber is President of the American Federation of Government Employees union. He said the shipyard is building new dry docks to increase its overhaul capacity and will need to hire more people to get the work done.

"It's going to impact readiness. If we have a reduction in force, we're not going to have the qualified people that are ready and proficient to work on these submarines," Webber said.

Webber said the union filed a lawsuit challenging the dismissal of probationary employees. He said a federal judge blocked the firings last week.