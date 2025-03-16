Oxford County Sheriff's uncover illegal marijuana operation in Dixfield

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant executed at a home on Porter Road in Dixfield on Friday morning revealed a large-scale illegal marijuana operation.

Federal, state and local law enforcement said they were tipped off about the operation and found more than 23 pounds of processed marijuana and 1647 marijuana plants.

The sheriff's office said no one was at the home when the search warrant was executed.

Records indicate the property is owned by a 38-year-old woman from Boston.

The investigation is ongoing.

