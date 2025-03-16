Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Oxford County Sheriff's uncover illegal marijuana operation in Dixfield

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 16, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT
Illegal marijuana operation at a home on Porter Road in Dixfield.
Oxford County Sheriff's Office
Illegal marijuana operation at a home on Porter Road in Dixfield.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant executed at a home on Porter Road in Dixfield on Friday morning revealed a large-scale illegal marijuana operation.

Federal, state and local law enforcement said they were tipped off about the operation and found more than 23 pounds of processed marijuana and 1647 marijuana plants.

The sheriff's office said no one was at the home when the search warrant was executed.

Records indicate the property is owned by a 38-year-old woman from Boston.

The investigation is ongoing.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet