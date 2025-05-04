U.S. Border Patrol arrests 39 people in Maine during 10-day targeted enforcement operation

The U.S. Border Patrol has arrested 39 people in Maine during a 10-day targeted enforcement operation focused on immigration violations, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The arrests occurred in Oquossoc, Mechanic Falls, Madawaska, Dresden, Palmyra, Rangeley, Madison, Augusta and Houlton.

Those arrested were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and China.

According to a statement from Border Patrol, the individuals face charges under various sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Several also have documented criminal histories, including assault and battery on a family member, criminal possession of a weapon and theft. One person was charged with reentry after deportation. All are in custody.

So far this year, Border Patrol agents in Maine have made more immigration-related arrests than in all of 2024.

“The United States Border Patrol will continue ongoing operations to target criminal aliens for arrest, prosecution and removal proceedings as appropriate,” said Craig Shepley, acting chief patrol agent for the Houlton sector.

