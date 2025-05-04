Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

U.S. Border Patrol arrests 39 people in Maine during 10-day targeted enforcement operation

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 4, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.
Eric Gay
/
AP
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.

The U.S. Border Patrol has arrested 39 people in Maine during a 10-day targeted enforcement operation focused on immigration violations, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The arrests occurred in Oquossoc, Mechanic Falls, Madawaska, Dresden, Palmyra, Rangeley, Madison, Augusta and Houlton.

Those arrested were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and China.

According to a statement from Border Patrol, the individuals face charges under various sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Several also have documented criminal histories, including assault and battery on a family member, criminal possession of a weapon and theft. One person was charged with reentry after deportation. All are in custody.

So far this year, Border Patrol agents in Maine have made more immigration-related arrests than in all of 2024.

“The United States Border Patrol will continue ongoing operations to target criminal aliens for arrest, prosecution and removal proceedings as appropriate,” said Craig Shepley, acting chief patrol agent for the Houlton sector.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet