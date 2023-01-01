Northrunner: Allagash Wilderness Waterway

It has been a highway to the Native Americans, a vital corridor to Maine’s lumber business, and a world-class canoe trip. The Allagash River’s uses have been as varied as its twists and turns. Its mystical hold on visitors is unlike that of no other place. Come discover the history of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway – from its creation in 1966 – with those who live and work there. Northrunner explores the history of this gem of a park in the middle of a working forest. Learn why this place is so revered and engenders so much passion.

Produced by Andrew Collar and Digital Spirit Media.