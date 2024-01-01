Now Streaming: All Seasons of Sherlock including The Abominable Bride
Stream all four seasons of the MASTERPIECE Mystery fan-favorite, Sherlock, with PBS Passport.
In modern-day London, the world’s only consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), teams up with his long-suffering, faithful friend, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman), to solve a dizzying array of crimes and battle diabolical villains with his signature deductive reasoning and his stunning lack of social grace.
Sherlock fans rejoice! This fan favorite mystery is now available to stream in full on Maine PBS Pasport.
Sherlock is a mystery crime drama based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. It is highly acclaimed, winning multiple Emmy's during its initial run and was honored with a Peabody Award in 2011.