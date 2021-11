Al Qaeda's alleged Persian Gulf operations chief, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, is now a U.S. captive, providing authorities a fresh chance to gather intelligence on possible terrorist efforts, U.S. officials say. Al-Nashiri, a suspected mastermind of the U.S.S. Cole bombing, is the latest senior lieutenant of Osama bin Laden to be captured. NPR's Tom Gjelten reports.

