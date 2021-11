A federal judge declares his court has authority to rule on the status of U.S. citizen Jose Padilla, the man accused of plotting to unleash a radioactive "dirty bomb" on U.S. soil. Padilla has been held since May 8 as an enemy combatant. The judge says Padilla's citizenship is "irrelevant" but he will decide if there are legal grounds to keep him under detention. NPR's Margot Adler reports.

