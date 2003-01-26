© 2021 Maine Public
NPR News

Bush Prepares for State of the Union Address

By Don Gonyea
Published January 26, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

As the White House awaits Monday's report on U.N. weapons inspectors' progress in Iraq, President Bush finalizes his State of the Union address. Bush is expected to address the possibility of war with Iraq in his Tuesday speech. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea and Sen. Carl Levin (D-MI).

