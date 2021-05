U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in San Diego are seeing an increase in smuggling by sea. Improvements in border security on land have pushed immigrant and drug smugglers offshore. During the past few months, dozens of small boats have been found on the beaches near the border. Now federal agents are responding.

Amy Isackson reports from member station KPBS.

