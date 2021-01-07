© 2021 Maine Public
Law Enforcement And Social Media Identifying U.S. Capitol Mob Members

By Greg Allen
Published January 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST
Supporters of President Trump, including Jake Angeli (center), a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, stand inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress was in the process of tallying the 2020 electoral vote count.
The FBI and Washington, D.C., Metro police are asking the public for help identifying some of the people involved in assaults, break-ins and vandalism at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The FBI is asking anyone with information to submit it here, along with any photos or video.

Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has posted dozens of photos of some of the individuals, whom it's calling "persons of interest," who were part of the invasion of the Capitol.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

But already, news organizations and people active on social media have begun identifying some of those who played prominent roles in the unprecedented scene at the Capitol. One of the most prominent is Richard Barnett, who was photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. Afterward, he proudly identified himself to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg.

Barnett, from Gravette, Ark., is part of a pro-Trump group, 2A NWA Stand. He told the Times he left a note and a quarter on Pelosi's desk. The Washington Post says he has posted comments on social media supporting white nationalism. After Barnett's photo went viral, the mayor of Gravette, Kurt Maddox, posted a message on Facebook saying that local police had received calls asking how they would respond. Maddox said Barnett's actions aren't representative of the town.

"We do not in any way condone violence, rioting, or breaking the law," he said.

Tim Gionet is another person who was involved in breaking into Pelosi's office. Gionet is a well-known activist, often described as an Internet troll, who has been banned from Twitter and YouTube. He goes by the name "Baked Alaska," and he livestreamed Wednesday's break-in.

The Anchorage Daily News says the livestream was viewed by 16,000 people.

Another prominent character who was part of the mob inside the Capitol, Jake Angeli, is a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned fur hat. He has been a regular at pro-Trump rallies in Arizona. Angeli was one of those photographed standing on the Senate dais behind the desk where a little earlier Vice President Pence had been presiding.

One of the most viral photos from Wednesday's mob scene captured a smiling man apparently stealing one of the Capitol's lecterns. People on social media quickly identified him as Adam Johnson, from Parrish, Fla. The Bradenton Herald says his wife is a doctor and he has five children.

There have already been consequences for some of those involved. A Maryland company, Navistar Direct Marketing, says it has fired one of its employees photographed inside the Capitol. He hasn't been identified yet. But in photos, he's wearing a lanyard with his Navistar employee ID badge clearly visible.

A Texas company, Goosehead Insurance, said it has fired Paul Davis, its associate general counsel, after his participation in Wednesday's violence. Davis posted a video complaining of being tear-gassed as the mob was trying to enter the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

