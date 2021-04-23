© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

7 N.C. Sheriff's Deputies On Leave After Fatal Shooting Of Black Man

By Sarah McCammon
Published April 23, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT
Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr. on Thursday. He was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy who was attempting to execute a warrant.
Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr. on Thursday. He was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy who was attempting to execute a warrant.

Seven sheriff's deputies have been placed on administrative leave after Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man, was fatally shot while deputies were carrying out a search and arrest warrant on Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, N.C. Three other deputies have resigned, the sheriff's office says, but it wasn't related to the incident.

During a press conference streamed online Friday evening, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II expressed condolences to Brown's family and pledged that if any of his deputies are found to have violated laws or policies, "they will be held accountable."

During an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, members of the Elizabeth City Council voted unanimously to formally call on officials to release body camera footage from the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe. Officials at the NCSBI have said that body camera footage can only be released by a court order and they directed questions to Pasquotank County officials.

Protests began on Wednesday in response to the news of Brown's death and have continued since then.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.