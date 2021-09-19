All The Emmys Winners, From Jason Sudeikis To 'I May Destroy You'
Updated September 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET
The complete list of winners and nominees of the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, presented on September 19, 2021, is below.
Limited Series
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Drama Series
WINNER: The Crown
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Comedy Series
WINNER: Ted Lasso
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
WINNER: Hamilton
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 (Dave Chappelle)
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
WINNER: "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"
"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"
"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"
"The Oscars"
"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
WINNER: I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel
Mare Of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Teleplay by Scott Frank
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Written by Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Written by Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, "Previously On," Written by Laura Donney
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank
Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Directed by Sam Miller & Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Directed by Sam Miller
Mare Of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel
The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman
Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Directed by Lucia Aniello
B Positive, "Pilot," Directed by James Burrows
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak," Directed by James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits," Directed by Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You," Directed by MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Directed by Declan Lowney
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Written by Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency," Written by Steve Yockey
Girls5eva, "Pilot," Written by Meredith Scardino
Pen15, "Play," Written by Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Teleplay by Jason Sudeikis, Story by Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso • Pilot," Teleplay & story by Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by Bill Lawrence, Story by Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly
Variety Sketch Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Variety Talk Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O'Brien, Writer John Oliver, Writer Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer Seena Vali
The Amber Ruffin Show; Head Writer Jenny Hagel, Writing Supervised by Demi Adejuyigbe, Written by Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins, & Amber Ruffin
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Head Writer Lauren Ashley Smith, Written by Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker, & Kindsey Young
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, & Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, & Steve Waltien
Saturday Night Live, Written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Lorne Michaels, Gary Richardson, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim, Emma Clark, & Sam Jay; Weekend Update Written by Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach, Dave Sirius, & Mike Lawrence; Weekend Update Head Writer Pete Schultz; Head Writers Michael Che, Anna Drezen, & Kent Sublette; Writing Supervised by Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green; Senior Writer Bryan Tucker
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Directed by Jessica Hobbs
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Directed by Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown, "Fairytale," Directed by Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Directed by Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Directed by Jon Favreau
Pose, "Series Finale," Directed by Steven Canals
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Written by Peter Morgan
The Boys, What I Know," Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Written by Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Teleplay by Misha Green
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Written by Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Written by Jon Favreau
Pose, "Series Finale," Written by Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen's Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit)
Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
