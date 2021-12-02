A 3rd U.S. case of the omicron variant is reported in Colorado

Updated December 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM ET

Colorado health officials say the state's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected, marking the third confirmed case in the U.S. after two cases were confirmed in California and Minnesota.

The announcement of the new variant case was made Thursday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a day after the first U.S. case was announced.

The department says the case involves an adult woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to multiple countries in southern Africa. According to officials, the woman tested positive a day after arriving back in Colorado.

The woman is experiencing minor symptoms and is currently isolated at her home.

The woman was reportedly fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not received a booster shot. People who were in close contact with the woman have been ordered to isolate, health officials said. None have tested positive so far.

Minnesota reports an omicron case in a resident who had attended a convention in NYC

Earlier Thursday, Minnesota officials also identified an omicron COVID-19 case in that state, marking the second confirmed case of the highly transmissible variant in the U.S. in as many days.

Lab testing identified the case in a Hennepin County resident who had recently returned from New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health announced on Thursday.

"This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. "We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster."

Officials said the individual is an adult male who had been vaccinated and took a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24 after developing mild symptoms (which have since resolved) on Nov. 22.

The individual reported traveling to New York City and attending the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, officials said, adding that Minnesota epidemiologists will continue investigating the case in collaboration with New York City and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement of his own that the convention had mandated all attendees be vaccinated, and also required masks.

"We should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city," de Blasio said, adding that local officials are working closely with event organizers, the state and CDC.

Both he and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged people who were at the Javits Center on the days of the convention to get tested.

Hochul said at a briefing that while there are currently no confirmed cases in New York, officials have been bracing for the variant to make its way to the state and are prepared for the likelihood that someone will test positive soon.

She urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted, stressing that "we are not defenseless against this variant."

Minnesota health department officials said that their surveillance program is one of the strongest in the nation, making it likely that Minnesota would be among the first states to find the variant.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the discovery further underscores the importance of taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Those include getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible, wearing well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings, getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 and frequent handwashing.

Minnesota's announcement comes a day after California reported the first omicron case in the U.S., in an individual who had recently returned from South Africa.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

