Photos: Russian missile strikes increase in western Ukraine as nearly 3 million flee

Updated March 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM ET

Russia is intensifying its attacks on western Ukraine.

Russian forces launched a series of strikes against a Ukrainian air base near the town of Yavoriv on Sunday, killing at least 35 people. The facility is located between Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, and the border with Poland, a NATO member. Air raid sirens have become frequent in Lviv.

More than 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russia invaded more than two weeks ago, and around 1.5 million of the refugees are believed to be in Poland.

Polish authorities are converting sports arenas into shelters to house more Ukrainians, and scores of volunteers are helping people who cross the border find rides to safer areas.

Here's a look at the last few days on the ground:

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> A woman reacts as she stands outside a ruined apartment building after it was shelled by Russian forces in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> A firefighter drags a hose inside a large food storage facility that was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a train bound for Poland in Lviv, Ukraine.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> Displaced Ukrainians board a train bound for Poland in Lviv, Ukraine, which has largely been spared the kind of destruction seen to the south and east.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> A Territorial Defense unit's combat paramedic gets a haircut in the corridor of a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine. The UN has confirmed 549 civilian deaths, including 41 children, since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but officials have suggested the actual figure is likely far higher.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> A woman, whose leg had to be amputated after she suffered gunshot wounds in a village currently under Russian control, lies in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> A Territorial Defense unit chaplain and combat paramedic performs a marriage ceremony for a couple from the Ukrainian military at a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> Firemen extinguish a fire in an apartment building after it was shelled in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> An injured man sits inside an ambulance stationed outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks carefully with his weapon in the city of Irpin. Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 13</strong>: A resident stands next to a sandbag barricade in Odesa.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> Yuri (right), a bus driver, and his son Ruslan, a doctor, stand in front of a bus damaged in this morning's air strikes at a nearby military complex, while they wait outside Novoiavorivsk District Hospital in Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> Ukranian servicemen carry a stretcher on a makeshift pathway to cross a river next to a destroyed bridge as they evacuate a man from Irpin.

Andreea Alexandru / AP / AP <strong>March 12:</strong> Refugees fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine sit in the waiting room of the Suceava railway station, in Suceava, Romania.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> Evacuees walk on a makeshift pathway to cross a river next to a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin.

/ Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images / Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 12:</strong> People talk near the wrapped statue of Diana, sitting atop a fountain, near the city council in Lviv, western Ukraine.

/ Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images / Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 12: </strong>Residents try to strengthen the wall of a house damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts Kyiv.

/ Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images / Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images <strong>March 12:</strong> A view to the road and the smoke coming from the storage facility in Brovary, Ukraine.

/ Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> People at a centre for displaced persons in Kyiv, Ukraine.

/ Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> Funeral ceremony is held for three Ukrainian servicemen Taras Didukh (25), Andrii Stefanyshyn (39) and Dmytro Kabakov (58) in Lviv, Ukraine.

/ Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> Funeral ceremony is held for three Ukrainian servicemen Taras Didukh (25), Andrii Stefanyshyn (39) and Dmytro Kabakov (58) in Lviv, Ukraine.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 12:</strong> A Ukranian serviceman walks towards the front line in the city of Irpin, northern Ukraine.

/ Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 10: </strong>Trenches are prepared by the side of the road as a precaution amid Russian attacks, in Kyiv, Ukraine.