Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars following the slap, Academy says

By Mandalit del Barco
Published March 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said actor Will Smith could face suspension, expulsion or other consequences for having gone on stage during the Oscars ceremony to slap comedian Chris Rock after a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

In a statement, the Academy said that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused. Shortly after the incident, Smith went on to accept his award as Best Actor for his role in the film "King Richard."

The Academy said it was "a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television."

"Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event," the Academy said.

When it meets on April 18, the Academy's board of governors may decide on the consequence for Smith's behavior.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

