The last supermoon of the year lights up the night sky all over the world

By Shauneen Miranda
Published August 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
Istanbul, Turkey: The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul's Camlica Mosque.
Chris McGrath
/
Getty Images
Did you get a chance to witness the fourth and final supermoon of 2022?

The last supermoon of the year illuminated the night sky Thursday. The moon had various hues and appeared bigger and brighter than when the moon is at its farthest point away from Earth.

Referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, the astronomical event did not become visible until 9:36 p.m. EDT. NASA says the supermoon will remain in this phase until Saturday morning.

Here's a glimpse of the supermoon from all over the world in case you missed it.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

London: The supermoon rises behind The Shard.
Alberto Pezzali / AP
/
AP
Frankfurt, Germany: The full moon sets behind apartment houses.
Michael Probst / AP
/
AP
Anthoupolis, Cyprus: The supermoon rises behind a cross on the dome of a Maronite church.
Petros Karadjias / AP
/
AP
Kansas City, Missouri: A supermoon rises beyond artwork on top of a convention center.
Charlie Riedel / AP
/
AP
Edinburgh, Scotland: The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle.
Jane Barlow - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
/
PA Images via Getty Images
Oostzaan, Netherlands: The supermoon rises over a windmill.
Peter Dejong / AP
/
AP
Amman, Jordan: The Sturgeon full moon rises above buildings in the Jordanian capital.
Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Montevideo, Uruguay: People watch as the moon rises.
Matilde Campodonico / AP
/
AP
Lisbon, Portugal: Two people watch the supermoon rise from a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon and the Tagus river.
Armando Franca / AP
/
AP
Beijing, China: Residents wearing masks take a selfie near a statue of Cupid as a supermoon rises in the night sky.
Ng Han Guan / AP
/
AP
Albuquerque, New Mexico: The Sturgeon Moon rises beyond the city.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
NPR News
Shauneen Miranda
Shauneen Miranda is a summer 2022 Digital News intern.