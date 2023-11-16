What song hit you hard in 2023?

Was there a new song in 2023 that hit you particularly hard? Maybe it was one you listened to on repeat, ugly cried to, or one that just spoke to you and connected with you unlike any other song this year.

Record a voice memo on your phone telling us about it and email the audio file to us at allsongs@npr.org. We may play it on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Be sure to include:

Your first name

Where you're located (city name)

The name of the song and artist

Why or how it hit you so hard this year

If you prefer, you can also write to us and tell us about it (at allsongs@npr.org) or by filling out the simple form below.

