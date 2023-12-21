© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
At least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university

By The Associated Press
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague on Thursday after a deadly shooting.
Updated December 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM ET

PRAGUE — Prague's police chief says an armed man who killed at least 15 people was a student at a university where the mass shooting took place.

Police and the Czech Republic's interior ministry earlier said the suspect was dead. He has not been named publicly.

Officers sealed off Jan Palach Square and evacuated the philosophy department building of Charles University, which is where the shooting took place.

They are still searching the area, including the building's balconies, for possible explosives.

