© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Photos: See D.C.'s cherry blossoms in peak bloom, bid farewell to 'Stumpy'

By Zayhra Rodriguez,
Tyrone Turner Carol Guzy
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:50 AM EDT
A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., throngs of people gather around the Tidal Basin to enjoy the peak bloom of the cherry blossom trees.

Later this spring, 158 of the trees will be cut down as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

Among the trees to be removed is one very famous tree, known as "Stumpy."

It's a scraggly tree with a trunk that is mostly rotted out. At high tide, the base of the tree is flooded. Each spring, Stumpy's small branches burst into flower.

Our photographers captured the peak bloom, including final farewells to Stumpy.

Take a look:

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A beloved Cherry Blossom tree named 'Stumpy' blooms for the last time this as cherry blossoms reach peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on March 18, 2024.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
A beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy" blooms for the last time as the city's trees reach their peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 18.
Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to Stumpy, the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.
You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.
The quinceñera dress colors for Elizabeth Romero of Northern Virginia matches the blooms of the cherry trees as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
The colors of the quinceñera dress for Elizabeth Romero, of northern Virginia, match the cherry trees' blooms as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.
Visitors were heard saying farewell as they pass by the cherished tree that has become a symbol of resilience.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
Visitors say their farewells as they pass by "Stumpy," the cherished tree along the Tidal Basin that's become a symbol of resilience.
An artist memorializes 'Stumpy' in watercolors.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
An artist memorializes "Stumpy" in watercolors.
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. Cherry blossoms hover right above the Tidal Basin water level.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Cherry blossoms hover above the water in the Tidal Basin.
People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C., during Cherry Blossom peak bloom on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024.
Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR
/
NPR
People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., during the cherry blossoms' peak bloom on Wednesday.
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. A person uses a cell phone to compose a photo of Stumpy the cherry tree.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Someone uses a cell phone to compose a photo of "Stumpy."
Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for a beloved cherry blossom tree named 'Stumpy'. Visitors said goodbye as it will be cut down later this spring.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for the beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy." Visitors said goodbye ahead of plans to cut it down later this spring.
Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin.
A woman enjoys the Cherry blossoms during peak bloom. 'Stumpy' can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
A woman enjoys the cherry blossoms during their peak bloom. "Stumpy" can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.
Resident and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" the cherry tree in the Tidal Basin on Wednesday March 20th, 2024. Stumpy along with 150 more trees will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.
Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR
/
NPR
Residents and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" on Wednesday. "Stumpy," along with 150 other trees, will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin.
People photograph the cherry blossoms as they reached peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
People photograph cherry blossoms as they reach their peak bloom around the Tidal Basin.
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.
A girl touches the cherry blossoms.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
A girl touches the cherry blossoms.
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. People were taking turns getting their photo taken with Stumpy,the most famous cherry tree at the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
People take turns getting their photo taken with "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree around the capital's Tidal Basin.
NPR News
Zayhra Rodriguez
Tyrone Turner
Carol Guzy