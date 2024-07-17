NPR wants to know: What do you wish people knew about living with a disability?

Disability can look different to many people. Some disabilities aren't visible or physical. They can be intellectual or developmental and can also include mental and chronic illnesses. For Disability Pride Month, we want to hear from NPR readers and listeners about their experiences with disability.

Disability Pride Month coincides with the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. In Chicago, the 21st annual Disabilities Pride Parade will take place on July 20th to "promote the belief in society that Disability is a natural and beautiful part of human diversity.”

What do you wish other people knew about living with a disability? Share your story with us, and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter on July 26.

We will accept responses until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21.

