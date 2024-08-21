Here's who might perform tonight at the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

We're still waiting on the official schedule to confirm, but here's who has been spotted at sound check in advance of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Sheila E. and John Legend

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images Musicians Sheila E. and John Legend rehearse prior to the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Stevie Wonder

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Stevie Wonder does a sound check on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Maren Morris

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Singer Maren Morris takes part in stage testing ahead of the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

We're still waiting to confirm when in the program these artists are expected to perform. We'll update you here as we learn more.

